Baker Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

August 29, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Florence Y'alls left-handed pitcher Griffin Baker has been named this week's Frontier League Pitcher of the Week. It is the first weekly recognition for the rookie, who was Florence's first round pick in the 2022 Frontier League Draft in April.

Baker was dominant in his start on Wednesday against the Gateway Grizzlies. The southpaw fired eight innings and struck out 13 batters. He allowed just two runs on three hits and one walk to earn the win in a lopsided 17-4 Y'alls victory. The innings pitched and the strikeouts are far and away new single-game highs for Baker this year.

Overall this season, Baker is 4-1 with a 6.54 ERA. He has fanned 35 batters across 31 2/3 innings. Baker missed some time with injury from early June through late July but has since returned to make his past five scheduled starts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts this season.

Baker is the second Y'alls pitcher to receive a weekly award this year and the fourth Florence player overall. Craig Massey and Brennan Price have each won a Player of the Week Award. Former Y'all Yasel Santana earned a Pitcher of the Week nod back in June.

Baker is in line to make a start against Joliet on Tuesday this week as the Y'alls enter the final week of the 2022 regular season. The Slammers come to town tomorrow through Thursday for four games - including the continuation of the suspended game from July 18, which will resume at 5 PM Wednesday - followed by Evansville over the weekend to wrap up the 2022 campaign. Tuesday's game is set for 6:32 PM EDT and is a $2 Tuesday promotion at Thomas More Stadium.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. Florence wraps up the 2022 season this week with a Tuesday through Sunday homestand versus Joliet and Evansville. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

