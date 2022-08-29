Ottawa's Jacob Sanford and Florence's Griffin Baker Take Weekly Awards

After the Ottawa Titans went 5-2 this week their outfielder didn't hold back. While Florence went 2-3, their pitcher shined in his appearance. The Titan' s Jacob Sanford is this week's Player of the Week while the Y'alls Griffin Baker is Pitcher of the Week.

Jacob Sanford outdid himself this week after having 13 hits, 10 runs scored, and seven RBIs with four homeruns. He had at least one hit or more in six out of the seven games played this week with his best game being against the Empire State Greys on Saturday where he went 4-4 at the plate with two runs scored, three RBIs and hit two homeruns.

Overall, his performance this week led to a .607 on-base percentage and 1.042 slugging percentage.

Before coming to Ottawa, Sanford played in the minor leagues for two teams in the Yankees organization in 2021. His best appearance was with the Tampa Tarpons in 2021 where he had 59 hits, seven homeruns, had 31 RBIs and two stolen bases. Sanford went to Western Kentucky University and played for one year before he got drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2019. In that season he had 88 hits, 22 homeruns, 66 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Baker excelled in his appearance this week. In his start against the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday, he had 13 strikeouts, allowed only three hits, one walk and allowed two runs.

Baker started playing with the Y'alls in 2022. Florence signed Baker out of the 2022 Tryout Camp and Draft. Before Florence, he played for Belmont Abbey College for five seasons with his best being in 2019. Where he had a 6-2 record with 86 strikeouts and only allowed 33 walks.

