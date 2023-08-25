Final Fan-Picked Bobblehead Giveaway, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, and Margartivaville Night Highlight Final Homestand of 2023

August 25, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the final six home games of the 2023 regular season. On Tuesday, August 29th, the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Florida State League affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is our Bark in the Park Night on Thursday, Margaritaville on Friday, and the fifth and final Fan-picked Tortugas Player Bobblehead giveaways on Saturday.

The Tortugas kick-off the homestand on Tuesday, August 29, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging with our Survivor Night honoring Breast Cancer Survivors across Volusia and Flagler Counties. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, AARP, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! Fans are encouraged to bring in your personal documents in partnership with AARP for their Shred Event from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. along the riverwalk. You are limited to three boxes or bags of documents for shredding. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, August 30, for a Belly Buster Wednesday featuring Sahlen's Hot Dogs. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Our Wishful Wednesday non-profit is the Career Technology and Training Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The Taste of Daytona fans will have the opportunity to sample food courtesy of Publix. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

The Career, Technology, and Training Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a place where people who are blind can reside temporarily while they learn to lead productive, self-sufficient lives. The Career, Technology, and Training Center program incorporates instruction in a variety of independence skills, as well as case management, including home management, cooking, cleaning, personal care, labeling, orientation and mobility, Braille, access computer technology, adaptive equipment and devices, college prep, job readiness, home repairs, adaptation to blindness and many other skills that contribute to independence and the confidence to seek the highest level of employment possible. The core of the Career, Technology, and Training Center is to provide prevocational and adjustment services including: orientation and mobility, communications, home management, personal management, employability skills, Braille, access computer technology, adaptive equipment and devices.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, August 31, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. We will also be joined by Catholic Schools Nights as school gets back under way for a celebration of the 2023 school year beginning. We also welcome local wildcats as we welcome Bethune-Cookman Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, September 1, as Daytona hosts their third and final Margaritaville Night. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and receive a Hawaiian T-shirt as part of our giveaway. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a shirt and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Friday Night Happy Hour with Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. Fans are encouraged to stick around following the last out for our final Post-Game Fireworks show! The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

You picked them, we listened! Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, September 2, for the final of the five Fan Picked Tortugas Players Bobblehead Night, picked by the fans. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to collect ALL FIVE this season! The fifth bobblehead will be revealed on Friday, September 1st. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The 2023 home schedule comes to a close on Sunday, September 3, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. Be sure to grab a raffle ticket behind home plate as Fan Appreciation is sure to have fans leaving with some prizes as winners will be chosen every inning. It is also Girl Scouts Night with discounted tickets also available at the specific FEVO link. The Daytona Tortugas are excited to partner with the American Cancer Society this season for the Hope At Bat program! Across MiLB, September recognizes Pediatric Cancer Awareness by giving every child a chance to run day, where every run scored is worth a donation to the ACS. With your donations, we can help support the American Cancer Society's vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Donate today at cancer.org/MiLB. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The final home game of the regular season is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.