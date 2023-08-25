Blue Jays Sweep Mets in Doubleheader on Friday

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader at TD Ballpark on Friday. The Blue Jays won game 1, 6-0, then beat the Mets 15-2 in game 2.

In game 1, Mets starter Layonel Ovalles tossed a gem but took a tough loss. Ovalles allowed just one run on a solo homer over 5.0 innings. He scattered three hits, walked only one and struck out six.

Angel Del Rosario hit a leadoff homer against Ovalles in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. That was the only base runner over a stretch of nine of 10 batters retired by Ovalles.

The Mets offense did not provide Ovalles with any support despite having several chances. The Mets had two runners on base in each of the first five innings but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The Mets stranded 11 total runners.

Dunedin reliever Alex Amalfi hurled 3.2 scoreless innings behind starter Trent Palmer (1.1 innings) to get the win.

The Blue Jays broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Roque Salinas ripped a RBI single off Ben Simon to make it 2-0. With two outs the Mets appeared to get out of the inning on a grounder to Diego Mosquera but first baseman Yohairo Cuevas dropped the throw. A run scored on the error to make it 3-0. The next batter Bryce Arnold hit a two-run homer for a 5-0 Dunedin lead.

Brawny Reyes replaced Simon and was tagged by Jackson Hornung for a home run on his first pitch to make it 6-0.

The Mets collected just five hits, all singles. Wilfredo Lara went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks.

In game 2, the Blue Jays scored nine runs in the first inning to put the game away early. The Blue Jays drew nine walks in the inning from Mets pitchers Omar Victorino and Estarlin Escalante, who were added from the FCL Mets and making their team debuts.

The Blue Jays only got two hits in the inning - a two-run single by Nick Goodwin and a two-out RBI double by Arnold.

Victorino walked the first four batters he faced to load the bases and force in a run. Goodwin followed with his two-run single for a 3-0 lead. After Manuel Beltre hit into a double play, Arnold ripped the run-scoring double for a 4-0 advantage. Victorino then walked Duran before being taken out.

Escalante came in needing one out. He walked or plunked the first six batters he faced, including four in a row with the bases loaded to force in runs. Finally Beltre popped out to end the inning at 9-0.

The Blue Jays scored four unearned runs against Ramon Henriquez in the second inning to build a 13-0 advantage. Two runs scored on wild pitches. Brennan Orf hit a RBI double and Goodwin hit a RBI single.

The Mets scored their first run of the doubleheader in the third inning on a RBI single from Karell Paz.

Paz later hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to make it 13-2.

The four Mets pitchers - Victorino, Escalante, Henriquez and Jean Calderon - combined to walk 18 batters.

Connor O'Halloran pitched 2.0 innings of one-run ball behind starter Grayson Thurman to get the win.

Kelena Sauer pitched 2.0 perfect innings to close out the game for the Blue Jays.

Paz went 2 for 3. It was his fifth two-hit game in his last seven contests.

Mosquera was for 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Tucker Toman drew four walks for the Blue Jays. Jace Bohrofen and Braden Barry each walked three times.

The Mets (40-77, 16-36) and Blue Jays (56-62, 24-28) play the fifth game of their series at TD Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

