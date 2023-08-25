Bradenton Blank Hammerheads to Win Third Straight

West Palm Beach, Fla.--- The Marauders (32-20, 67-50) and the Jupiter Hammerheads (25-27, 60-58) for the fourth game of a six-game series at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Astros and Nationals, on a perfect Friday night for baseball on the Atlantic coast. Bradenton gained a commanding lead in the back half of the game and rode it all the way to a 5-0 triumph.

Marauders starter Wilber Dotel showed out in yet another big game for Bradenton, tossing five scoreless innings on the way to earning his fifth win of the 2023 campaign.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings, with Dotel and Hammerhead's starter Bradon White matching each other pitch for pitch in the first third of the contest.

The Young Bucs grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a one-out RBI single off the bat of RISP batting average leader Omar Alfonzo to put the good guys up 1-0.

The next big scoring chance came in the sixth inning... this time for Jupiter. The Hammerheads loaded the bases with nobody out, and the Marauders brought in Yoldin De La Paz to try and pitch out of trouble.

De La Paz forced Carlos Santiago into a 5-2-3 double play to cut a runner down and the plate and put the Marauders an out away from escaping a massive jam. The next man up popped the first pitch he saw into foul territory on the third base side that was tracked down by Yordany De Los Santos, who made a stunning over-the-shoulder grab to end the inning.

The Marauders carried the momentum of the jam escape into the top of the seventh inning, where they pushed across four runs to give themselves solid breathing room going into the seventh-inning stretch.

With Bradenton up 5-0, De Le Paz punched out four in the seventh and eighth to carry the game into the ninth with the black and gold still up by five runs.

Miguel Fulgencio slammed the door in the ninth inning by setting the Hammerheads down in 1-2-3 fashion to seal the 5-0 shutout win for Bradenton.

With 14 games to go in the season, the Marauders still sit two games back in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the FSL West division.

Game five of the series is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, with Dominic Perachi expected to start for Bradenton.

