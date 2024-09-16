Final 2024 TL Pitcher of the Week Honor Goes to Michael Morales

September 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Michael Morales was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for September 9-15 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Morales tossed six shutout innings last Thursday at Northwest Arkansas surrendering only two hits with four strikeouts. He earned the win in the team's 13th shutout of the year. It was the fifth time in his past seven starts that Morales allowed one or no runs while working six innings in four of those outings. This is the first league weekly award of his career. The 22-year old was also recently named as the Mariners Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Month for August.

For the season, Morales is 4-1 with a 3.88 ERA in 12 starts with Arkansas. Over 65 innings he has 67 strikeouts and only 13 walks. He opened the season at High-A Everett where he went 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts. Morales was drafted by Seattle in the 3rd round in 2021 out of East Pennsboro (Pa.) High School.

He is the eighth Traveler to win a Texas League weekly award in 2024 joining Juan Mercedes, Jared Oliva, Cole Young, Logan Evans, Brandyn Garcia, Harry Ford and Hogan Windish.

Morales is the scheduled starting pitcher as the Travs open the postseason at home against the Springfield Cardinals Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in game one of the division series.

