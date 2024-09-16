Abimelec Ortiz Named Texas League Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Frisco RoughRiders first baseman Abimelec Ortiz was named Texas League Player of the Week.

Over the week, the Texas Rangers' 2021 signee hit .524 (11-for-21) with four homers, a double, eight RBI and eight runs scored while walking four times and only striking out on three occasions. The left-handed slugger also swiped a base.

Among league players in the month, he finished third in batting average (.524), tied for first in on-base percentage (.600) with teammate Maximo Acosta, first in slugging percentage (1.143), first in OPS (1.743) first in hits (11), first in homers (four), tied for first in RBIs (8) and tied for seventh in walks (11).

Ortiz attended high school at the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy before playing college ball at Florida SouthWestern State JC. The lefty bat from Bayamon, Puerto Rico signed with the Rangers in 2021, collecting High-A South Atlantic League MVP and Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year accolades in his second full season in the organization.

Touted as the Rangers No. 12 prospect entering the 2024 season after leading all of the minors with a .619 slugging percentage and tying for fourth in homers with 33 in 2023, Ortiz picked up right where he left off as he hit .260 with 10 extra-base hits in April before slumping through May and June.

Since July 1st, Ortiz ranks among the Texas League leaders in a multitude of offensive categories including: fifth in batting average (.305), seventh in hits (61), third in total bases (111), tied for first in home runs (13), tied for third in RBI (38), second in slugging (.555), tied for third in walks (32) and second in OPS (.968).

The award marks the third consecutive year that a RoughRiders player has won Texas League Player of the Week for the final week of the season as Thomas Saggese won in 2022 and Wyatt Langford earned the honor last season.

The RoughRiders open up their quest for a Texas League Championship with a three-game playoff series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th. The Riders and RockHounds have not named starters for the first game of the series in Midland.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

