2024 Texas League Playoffs FAQ

The 2024 Texas League Playoffs are here! Here's everything you need to know about how the postseason works and how you can experience it. When do the Texas League Playoffs start?

The first round (Division Championship) of the Texas League Playoffs will run from Tuesday, September 17 to Friday, September 20. The second and final round (Texas League Championship) of the Texas League Playoffs will run from Sunday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 25.

All games in the North Division Championship round will begin at 6:35 PM. All 2024 playoff games at Hammons Field will begin at 6:35 PM. Hammons Field gates open one hour early at 5:35 PM. Where can I watch/listen to Springfield Cardinals playoff games?

All Texas League playoff games are viewable with a subscription to Milb.TV. Additionally, each game will be broadcast live for free through the Bally Live App (download here) or on desktop here.

You can also listen to an audio feed of the game locally on Classic Rock 106.7, our website here, or through the MiLB Mobile App (Download on Android, Download on iPhone). How are the Texas League Playoffs formatted?

There are two rounds in the 2024 Texas League Playoffs. The Texas League features two divisions: North and South. The Springfield Cardinals play in the North Division. Each division will play a best-of-three series. The team that wins two games will be named their respective division's champion.

Both the North and South Divisional winners will advance to face off in a best-of-three series to determine the Texas League Champion. You can view a list of previous Texas League Champions here. Springfield's lone Texas League championship came in 2012. Who are the Springfield Cardinals playing in the 2024 playoffs?

The Springfield Cardinals will face the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) in the North Division Championship Round of the 2024 Texas League Playoffs. They will face either the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) or the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) should they advance to the Texas League Championship Round. Where do I buy tickets for Springfield Cardinals 2024 Playoffs?

Single-game tickets are available for purchase online through this link. We also highly recommend buying a Playoff Pack to ensure you have a seat to every potential game at Hammons Field. You can find information and links to buy here. What promotions are running during the playoffs?

On Thursday, September 19 it's Thirsty Thursday with drink specials all game long. It's also College Night. Current college students and faculty can enjoy $5 general admission tickets at this link here. After the game, enjoy the first-ever Drone Show, presented by SkyGlow Drone Productions.

Stop by the Cardinals Pop Up Shop on Thursday with game-used and new memorabilia, past theme shirts and Hammons Field collectibles. RED Access Members can enjoy exclusive early access to the Pop Up Shop starting at 5:05 PM through Gate 1. Members will need a playoff ticket to the 9/19 game to enter the stadium and access the Pop Up Shop.

Should Friday, September 20 's game be necessary, there will be a Postgame Friday Night Fireworks Show for the final time in 2024. You can view the whole list of promotions here. What is the Springfield Cardinals starting rotation for the 2024 Playoffs?

The Cardinals have yet to announce their first-round starting rotation. This will be updated as soon as that information is available.

- Tuesday, September 17 @ Arkansas: TBD vs TBD

- Thursday, September 19 @ Hammons Field: TBD vs TBD

- Friday, September 20 @ Hammons Field (If necessary): TBD vs TBD

You can view the Cardinals' official roster and day-of-game information here. Where do I park? How much is parking?

You can park at the main parking lot across Trafficway Street, right by the ballpark. Parking is $10 with proceeds going to ballpark improvements. What can I bring into Hammons Field?

No bag or item larger than 5"x9" will be permitted inside the stadium unless it is a clear bag. Hard-sided coolers and glass containers are not allowed. The Cardinals will not allow any exceptions outside of the following:

Clear bags: Clear bags will be available for purchase in the Team Store pending availability. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Diaper bag accompanying an infant

Approved medical bag

Blankets

Small personal clutch no greater than 5"x9"

One factory sealed water bottle per person

No outside food is allowed into the ballpark.

