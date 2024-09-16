Former RoughRider Luisangel Acuña Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders infielder Luisangel Acuña made his MLB debut with the New York Mets on Saturday, September 14th in their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with two singles for the Mets while starting at shortstop in their 6-4 loss against the Phillies.

A trade piece for Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline, Acuña played for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this season, batting .258/.299/.355/.654 with 20 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 50 RBIs, 90 runs scored and 40 stolen bases while playing shortstop, second base and centerfield defensively.

With the RoughRiders, Acuña helped the Riders to a Texas League Championship in 2022, scoring five runs across four postseason games for Frisco. The following year, he dominated with the Riders, batting .315/.377/.453/.830 across 84 games with 25 doubles, seven home runs and 42 steals. Including his time after the trade, Acuña finished with 57 steals, seventh in Minor League Baseball.

The younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., Luisangel is rated as the No.12 prospect in the Mets system by MLB.com.

Acuña is the 15th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 212th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter, Gerson Garabito, Tyler Phillips, Daniel Robert, Brady Fiegl, Sandro Fabian, Thomas Saggese and Kumar Rocker.

