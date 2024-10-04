Fighting Five: Saints Host Steel to Open Weekend

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (2-1-0-0, 4 pts) host the Chicago Steel (3-1-0-0, 6 pts) in the first of four matchups this season on Friday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know:

1. Getting Groovy

After falling in the opening game of the season, the Saints have bounced back to win two-consecutive contests. In those two wins, both against Tri-City, the Saints have locked down defensively.

Led by a 91.7% penalty kill, Dubuque allowed just three total goals in the last two games against Tri-City after surrendering five in the season opener against Sioux City.

2. Power Players

Matthew Desiderio and Heikki Ruohonen both scored power-play goals in Dubuque's win last Friday against Tri-City. It was the first time Dubuque scored multiple power-play goals in a game this season.

Dubuque's power play is now operating at 25.0% on the season with three goals on 12 chances. Gavin Cornforth is the other power-play goal scorer for the Fighting Saints.

3. Dennis and Desiderio Dazzle

Cooper Dennis scored his first-career USHL goal in a two-point performance against Tri-City last weekend. Dennis kick-started Dubuque's offense in the 5-1 win over the Storm, scoring the first goal of the game in the opening period.

Desiderio set a career-high with three points in the win over Tri-City on Friday. The Saints defenseman scored his first-career power-play goal and added two assists to eclipse his previous high of two points.

4. Stingy Saints

Dubuque has allowed three total goals over its last two games, with Liam Beerman and Dylan Johnson recording a win each. In the first matchup with Tri-City, Beerman saved 26 of 28 shots, adding five stops on six shootout attempts. Johnson followed with 27 saves on 28 shots in the home opener.

Dubuque added goaltender Jan Špunar to its roster this week, bringing in the goaltender after his time with Portland in the WHL. Špunar posted a .910 save percentage in 66 games over two seasons with the Winterhawks.

5. Their Kind of Town

Chicago has been led by its goaltending so far this season with Jack Parsons and Louka Cloutier protecting the cage. Parsons has made 40-or-more saves in both of his appearances so far, allowing just two goals in each start and winning both. Cloutier's .903 save percentage was the third-best in the USHL last season. He has stopped 56 of 62 shots in two appearances so far this season, splitting the decisions.

Kolin Sisson's pair of goals lead the way for Chicago, while Aiden Dyer has three points to pace the squad. The Steel have been outshot on average by just about 10 shots per game in four contests so far this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

