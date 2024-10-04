Hawks Bring Home a Win

October 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Calvin Vachon made 28 saves, Brendan McMorrow netted two goals, and Landon Nycz scored on his birthday Friday during a 4-2 Waterloo Black Hawks win against the Des Moines Buccaneers at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.

The victory opens a daunting three-week stretch. In that window, six of seven Waterloo games will be away from the Cedar Valley.

Friday, the birthday boy notched his first goal of the new season at 5:43 of the opening period. The Hawks had an initial chance in transition, and J.J. Monteiro collected the rebound near the side of the Des Moines net. He dropped a pass into the deep slot for Nycz, who rifled in a shot to the glove side of Max Weilandt.

The 1-0 lead held until there were 17.2 seconds left in the period. While the teams were skating four-on-four, Jack Kernan sped to the net, where he was able to redirect a feed from Ben Kevan.

Both teams scored early in the second. Ryan Zaremba recorded a go-ahead Hawks goal during a power play at 1:54. He got to the edge of the crease to redirect Grady Deering's feed. However, the Buccaneers answered less than a minute later at 2:46 when Payton Blair tipped Connor Bewick's attempt from the left point.

Des Moines had four power plays as the second period continued, but could not break the 2-2 tie. Vachon made several quality saves, including one-on-one against Kevan at 6:45.

Waterloo took the lead for good at 8:33 of the third period during the game's final power play. McMorrow made contact with Dylan Compton's blast from near the top of the circles.

The Hawks were on their heels for much of the period, but Vachon slammed the door on everything which came his way. He made 14 stops in the frame.

After an icing call with 21 seconds to go, the Hawks won a draw in their own zone and pushed the puck to the blue line. McMorrow gained possession and feathered a chance down the ice and between the posts into Des Moines' empty net.

The Hawks' road weekend continues Saturday when Waterloo visits the Dubuque Fighting Saints for a 7:05 p.m. game.

Waterloo 1 1 2 - 4

Des Moines 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Nycz 1 (Monteiro, Schultz), 5:43. 2, Des Moines, Kernan 3 (Kevan), 19:43. Penalties-Deering Wat (roughing), 7:15; Dyer Dm (roughing), 7:15; Jette Wat (high sticking), 19:24; Clarke Dm (high sticking), 19:28.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Zaremba 1 (Deering, Brady), 1:54 (PP). 4, Des Moines, Blair 2 (Bewick), 2:46. Penalties-Kevan Dm (cross checking), 0:11; Brady Wat (high sticking), 3:11; Jette Wat (hooking), 7:28; Morich Wat (boarding), 16:15; Compton Wat (high sticking), 19:22.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, McMorrow 3 (Compton, Townsend), 8:33 (PP). 6, Waterloo, McMorrow 4 19:49 (EN). Penalties-Kernan Dm (major-boarding, game misconduct-boarding), 5:26; Deering Wat (checking from behind, 10-minute misconduct), 6:07.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-10-5-25. Des Moines 4-12-14-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 3; Des Moines 0 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 3-0-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Des Moines, Weilandt 0-2-0-0 (24 shots-21 saves).

A-1,078

