Steel Fall in Dubuque in First Road Test

DUBUQUE, IA - In a game that saw Chicago score early, it was the Dubuque Fighting Saints (3-1-0-0, 6 pts.) that dominated the majority of action in the first two periods, including scoring the only three goals in the second frame, defeating the Chicago Steel (3-2-0-0, 6 pts.) 5-2 Friday night to at ImOn Arena.

Goaltender Jack Parsons kept Chicago in the contest, making 42 saves in his first loss of the season. Parsons has made at least 40 saves in each of his three starts this season.

Kolin Sisson scored his third goal of the season early in the contest for Chicago, his second consecutive game with a goal, and Adam Valentini sniped his second goal of the year in the third period.

Chicago momentarily took hold of the reigns in Friday's game right off the bat, scoring just over one minute into the contest on a well-structured play.

Ben Yurchuk carried into the offensive zone on the right side and, while shielding the puck from a defender, backhanded a pass to a streaking Sisson, who ripped a one-timer past Dubuque goaltender Jan Spunar to open the scoring.

Yurchuk had the lone assist on the goal, his third of the season.

Dubuque saw two full man advantages in the first half of the opening frame, but Chicago's fifth-ranked penalty kill staved off the Fighting Saints push to stay in front.

That didn't stop Dubuque from applying consistent offensive pressure which paid off late in the period. Already at double-digits for shots, Dubuque broke the seal with two minutes left in the period on a heavy wrist shot from the right faceoff circle from Luke Malboeuf to tie the game at one.

The Fighting Saints blitzed the Steel with 23 shots in the opening frame, the most Chicago had seen in a single period in almost a year to the date, facing 23 shots in the first period on October 6, 2023 against Youngstown.

With momentum on its side, Dubuque hopped into the driver's seat at 3:51 of the second period on a Heikki Ruohonen goal to take a 2-1 lead.

The home team added another just two minutes later on a strange goal, a seemingly fanned-on shot by Josh Giuliani that leaked through traffic and under Parsons, making it 3-1.

Just after a failed Steel power play, Giuliani added his second score of the night at 12:35 of the period on a nice goal after Teddy Merrill lobbed a perfect pass to his tape in front of the crease to set up the play.

Dubuque finished the three-goal period with 39 shots on goal compared to just 15 for Chicago.

The Steel managed to temporarily kill Dubuque's mojo on a slick goal by Valentini at 2:43 of the third. His impressive snipe traveled between a defender's legs and to the low glove side of Spunar to make it a two-goal deficit.

Chicago nearly got to within a goal when a rebound bounced to Yurchuk with a great look at the end of a power play, but Spunar made a remarkable glove save to keep the puck out.

A late power play gave the Steel a chance with the goalie pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Dubuque created a turnover and scored on the empty net to put the game away.

The teams were a combined 0-for-9 on the power play, with three of Chicago's four opportunities coming in the third period. The two teams will not meet again unil February 28, 2025.

