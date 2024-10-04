825 Alumni on 2024-25 NCAA Rosters

October 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







More than 800 players with USHL experience are on NCAA Division I rosters to start the 2024-25 college hockey season. Among that group, more than 185 are NHL draft picks and six are projected to be selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, including James Hagens (NTDP/Boston College), Logan Hensler (NTDP/Wisconsin), Sascha Boumedienne (Youngstown Phantoms/Boston University), Cullen Potter (NTDP/Arizona State), Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen (NTDP/Michigan) and Shane Vansaghi (NTDP/Michigan State).

Every college hockey conference has at least 130 USHL alumni. The conferences with the most USHL alumni are:

NCHC: 245+

Hockey East: 200+

B1G: 200+

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.