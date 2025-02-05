Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders for Mid-Week Matchup

February 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (27-11-0-1, 55 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (17-19-1-2, 37 pts) on Wednesday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Hard at Work

Dubuque starts a stretch of six games in 12 days on Wednesday with the first contest of three this week. The Saints continue a season-long five-game homestand on Wednesday in the fourth game of the stretch.

The Saints' five-game home win-streak ended on Saturday in a 6-1 loss to the Lincoln Stars. Dubuque's last home loss before Saturday was on Dec. 27 against Cedar Rapids.

2. Cowbell Cup

The Saints lead the Cowbell Cup by six points over second place Waterloo with nine games remaining in Cowbell-Cup play.

The Saints play the RoughRiders three times in the next six games before wrapping up the season series on the final day of the USHL regular season.

3. Bouncing Back

The Fighting Saints have a 9-2-0-0 record following a loss this season and have not lost consecutive games since Nov. 8-9.

Dubuque finished January with a pair of wins following its previous regulation loss on Jan. 23.

4. Oldie, but Goodie

Teddy Merrill, Josh Giuliani and Cole Spicer are among the oldest Saints, but combined for eight points as a line in two games last weekend.

Spicer logged three points in the weekend, scoring his second goal of the season on Saturday. Giuliani remained near the top of the Saints' scoring ranks (tied for second - Gavin Cornforth) with his 14th goal of the season on Friday, while Merrill added three assists over the pair of games.

5. Riders Rundown

The RoughRiders come to Dubuque for just the second time this season, winning their lone visit on Dec. 27. The Riders' offense scores at the lowest rate in the Eastern Conference, netting 2.74 goals per game.

The Riders' 4-2 win over Fargo on Saturday snapped a three-game skid for Cedar Rapids. The RoughRiders have played nine of their last 10 games at home, winning just three of those nine home games.

Wednesday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders for Mid-Week Matchup - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.