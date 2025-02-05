Stars Preparing for Large Crowd Friday

February 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars have announced that they have sold over 3,000 tickets for this Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Omaha Lancers.

Lincoln is in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, its longest since winning 10 consecutive contests Feb. 23-Mar. 17, 2018. The Stars went on the road last weekend and defeated three different opponents over three days in three different cities.

"This figure puts us in a great spot to potentially have our largest crowd of the season on Friday night," Vice President of Operations Harrison Gates said. "Our fans have come through in a big way lately and are getting treated to an incredible product on the ice. I give a ton of credit to our players and coaching staff for the work they've put in and putting us in a prime position to make the Clark Cup Playoffs for a fourth straight season."

The Ice Box's capacity is 4,212. Lincoln had its largest home crowd of the season two weeks ago on Jan. 25 when 3,856 fans saw a 9-3 win over Omaha. That figure also represented the largest crowd at the Ice Box since Nov. 9, 2019, when 4,008 fans were on hand. The Stars originally sold out each of their first 210 home games from Oct. 25, 1996-Mar. 8, 2002, but have not sold out a game at the Ice Box since Mar. 2, 2019, when 4,350 fans came.

With last weekend's three victories, Lincoln holds the top record in the entire USHL at 28-11-1-0. The Stars have won the Anderson Cup for the USHL's best record three times (1999-00, 2000-01 and 2002-03). Lincoln is also looking to win its franchise's third Clark Cup as the USHL's playoff champion for the third time in franchise history (1997, 2003).

Friday's promotions are buy one, get one Busch Light tall boys and $3 Michelob Ultra draft pours. Both are while supplies last as the Stars previously sold out of Busch Lights on Dec. 12 with 3,140 cans sold that night.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at lincolnstars.com or by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com.

