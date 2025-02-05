Saints Bounce Back with Wednesday Win

February 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (28-11-0-1, 57 pts) earned a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (17-30-1-2, 37 pts) on Wednesday night.

The Saints started quickly in Wednesday's win, scoring just 1:39 into the first period with Lucas Van Vliet's 13th goal of the season. Van Vliet scored on a rebound after a Dryden Allen shot and ended a three-game point drought for Van Vliet. He later added an empty-netter for late insurance for Dubuque.

The RoughRiders answered shortly after a power-play, tying the game late in the opening frame to send the game tied into the second.

Early in the second, a new-look line converted for Dubuque. Cole Spicer and Heikki Ruohonen combined to find Josh Giuliani in the slot for his 15th goal of the season. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Ruohonen.

Liam Beerman logged his 10th win for the Saints, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a first-star performance.

The Saints are now 10-2-0-0 following a loss this season, bouncing back on Wednesday after a loss to finish last weekend.

Dubuque continues the week on Friday when the Saints host the Waterloo Black Hawks before finishing the weekend in Madison on Saturday.

