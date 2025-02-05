Fighting Saints Make Pair of Trades on Wednesday

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have made a pair of trades on Wednesday, acquiring defenseman James Mackey from Cedar Rapids and sending forward Ritter Coombs to Sioux Falls.

To acquire the 6-6, 243 defenseman, a 2025 Phase I 6th round pick and a conditional pick, the Saints are sending a Phase II 4th round pick, a Phase II 9th round pick and a conditional draft pick.

Mackey is in his second USHL season, skating in 45 games for the Madison Capitols last season and 33 for Cedar Rapids this season. Overall, the Harvard commit from Villanova, Pennsylvania has two goals and 10 points in 78 career USHL games. Of his 10 career points, eight have come this season with the RoughRiders.

"As we prepare for a hopeful playoff run, we felt it was important to add some depth to the blue line and James brings both USHL experience and a playoff style game to the table," said general manager Trevor Edwards.

In another move, the Fighting Saints have also traded Coombs to the Sioux Falls Stampede. Dubuque receives a Phase II 3rd round pick and a conditional pick from Sioux Falls in return.

Coombs, the son of Saints Clark Cup-winning assistant coach Joe, departs to Sioux Falls after 13 points in 29 games for the Saints this season.

"Moving Ritter was a very hard decision with his family history here in Dubuque," said Edwards. "He has a bright future and we wish him nothing but the best in Sioux Falls."

The Fighting Saints continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday night against Cedar Rapids.

