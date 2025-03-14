Fighting Five: Saints Host Bucs to Open Weekend

March 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (35-14-1-2, 73 pts) host the Des Moines Buccaneers (21-29-4-0, 46 pts) for the final meeting of the season between the teams on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Cowbell Cup

The Fighting Saints have already clinched a sixth-straight Cowbell Cup title, and have just two games remaining in the competition after this weekend.

The Saints have won two of their three home games against Des Moines this season. Overall, the Saints have won five of the seven previous meetings with the Bucs.

2. Saints Stretch

The Saints lead the Eastern Conference by six points entering the final 10 games of the regular season. Dubuque enters the weekend tied for a season-high six-game point streak.

Over the final 10 games, the Saints will play five home games and five road games. Dubuque has an 18-6-1-0 home record so far this season and a 16-7-0-2 road record.

3. Heikki Helps

Heikki Ruohonen scored twice last weekend and the team has a 17-2-1-2 record when he records at least a point.

Ruohonen totaled three points last weekend and has 13 points over his last 13 games for the Saints. The Finnish forward has four goals and nine assists in that span.

4. Lucas' Launch

Lucas Van Vliet scored his fourth power-play goal of the year and 17th overall in Sunday's win against Chicago. Van Vliet had three points in the win over the Steel.

In his last 13 games, Van Vliet has 15 points and 10 assists. His 12 power-play assists are the most on the Fighting Saints.

5. Bucs Bits

The Buccaneers took two of three from Cedar Rapids last weekend, with all three games going past regulation.

Goaltender Max Weilandt earned both wins, taking the USHL goaltender of the week award with 73 saves over two games and a pair of shootout saves on Sunday.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

