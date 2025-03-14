Stars Sweep Season Series vs. Omaha

March 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







For the first time in franchise history the Lincoln Stars won every game that it played in a season against the Omaha Lancers with a 3-2 win on Friday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lincoln (39-13-1-0) finished the season 8-0 against Omaha (7-39-5-1) and outscored the Lancers, 42-9, over those games. The Stars are 21-5-1 against their I-80 rival over the last three seasons and this eight-game head-to-head winning streak is tied with Nov. 4, 2022 - April 8, 2023 for their longest in the rivalry's history.

Lincoln held three different leads and never trailed Friday night. The Stars won despite not having a power-play for the first time since Mar. 3, 2023 vs. Sioux City.

Alex Pelletier scored the game-winning goal with a highlight-reel effort at the 7:09 mark of the third shortly after a penalty kill. He carried the puck to the net from the far board and roofed a backhander at the base of the left-wing circle. Pelletier has now scored 10 of his 15 goals away from the Ice Box.

Lefty Markonidis scored for the third time in the last two games to get the game started. He only needed 3:23 into the game, scoring on a screened shot from atop the left-wing circle for his 16th goal of the season. It marked the seventh straight game that the Stars scored first and the 12th time in the last 13 games.

Markonidis and the Stars were in a conundrum almost exactly three minutes later when he received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a kneeing penalty. However, the Stars penalty kill buckled down and did not allow any shots on a five-minute sequence.

Despite that impressive penalty kill, the Stars were not able to take the lead into the locker room. Caeden Lee scored at the 18:52 mark of the first to tie the game up. His tally came shortly after a faceoff win following the Stars icing the puck.

Dashel Oliver put Lincoln back in front with his 22nd goal. Pelletier helped pull the puck free from the far corner and fed it to Oliver at the edge of the left-wing circle. His goal at the 11:47 mark was his third in eight games against the Lancers.

Charlie Vig opened the game up 1:34 into the third before Pelletier netted the game-winner. Omaha outshot Lincoln, 9-6, in the period, but was outshot, 27-23, overall.

William Prowse made 21 saves to finish the season series a perfect 6-0 vs. Omaha. Lincoln has earned at least one point in 15 of his 18 starts.

Lincoln hosts Cedar Rapids for $2 Night Saturday night at 6:05. Busch Light and PBR tall boys and medium sodas are $2 each all game. Only six more home game remain in the 2024-25 regular season before the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.