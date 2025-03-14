Five for a Friday Win

March 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks became the third USHL Western Conference team to clinch a playoff bid, defeating the Chicago Steel 5-1 at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Friday.

Waterloo's win and a Des Moines Buccaneers loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints secured the Hawks' place in the postseason with more than four weeks to go during the schedule. Twelve games still remain on Waterloo's schedule.

On Friday, the Steel got the only first period goal at 14:33. Tobias Ohman tracked down the puck below the icing line, centering for Jackson Crowder on the inside edge of the left circle. Crowder beat Calvin Vachon low to the glove side.

Waterloo did not convert an early second period five-on-three power play, but did even up the game shortly after Chicago came back to full strength. Brady Peddle was eying up a one-timer, but before he could pull the trigger, his stick was tangled by a defender. The errant puck went right to Chase Jette in the slot, and he put in the equalizer.

Then with 3:31 to go before intermission, Reid Morich gave Waterloo the lead. Kaeden Hawkins forced a takeaway, stepping below the goal line to feed Morich; the Hawk captain's first shot was stopped but bounced back to him. Morich swatted it out of midair and into the net.

The Hawks added to the margin with a shorthanded goal midway through the third. Morich's steal near the Chicago blue line set up a two-on-one with Sam Huck. A pass across the slot was blocked by Cameron Briere's diving effort, but the Steel forward and the puck went sliding into goalie Louka Cloutier, resulting in the shorty, credited to Morich.

At 15:25, a review confirmed Waterloo's fourth goal. Michael Phelan's long try from the right point was tipped in successfully by Bradley Walker. Nicholas Kosiba added an empty-netter just over a minute later, fending off a check as he took the puck all the way to the goal line.

Waterloo outshot the Steel in every period and by a final count of 31-18. Vachon made 17 saves for the win.

The Black Hawks are home Saturday for their only matchup at Young Arena during an eight-game span. The 6:05 p.m. contest between Waterloo and Dubuque features Irish-themed Cedar Valley Origins jerseys, presented by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. Those jerseys will be auctioned after the game, with proceeds used to advance Habitat's mission of providing decent, affordable housing in a four-county area of northeast Iowa. Seats are on sale now from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 2 3 - 5

Chicago 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Chicago, Crowder 8 (Ohman, Valentini), 14:33. Penalties-Gorski Chi (cross checking), 18:58.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Jette 9 (Peddle, Townsend), 2:40. 3, Waterloo, Morich 13 (Hawkins, Brady), 16:29. Penalties-LaPointe Chi (hooking), 0:15; Walker Wat (slashing), 3:43.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Morich 14 9:49 (SH). 5, Waterloo, Walker 6 (Phelan, Huck), 15:25. 6, Waterloo, Kosiba 5 16:35 (EN). Penalties-Deering Wat (tripping), 8:47; Morich Wat (roughing), 13:05; Croskery Chi (cross checking), 13:05; Gorski Chi (tripping), 13:05.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-13-8-31. Chicago 8-5-5-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Chicago 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 13-9-3-2 (18 shots-17 saves). Chicago, Cloutier 6-16-2-0 (30 shots-26 saves).

A-1,292

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.