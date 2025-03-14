Peck Powers Jacks to 30th Win. 4-1 Final in Fargo

March 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - It's been a long time since the Muskegon Lumberjacks (30-13-4-4, 68 pts.) visited the Fargo Force (25-21-3-2, 56 pts.) in their building. The return to Scheels Arena was a sweet one with a 4-1 win sending the Jacks to another 30 win season.

The momentum in the first period belonged mainly to the Lumberjacks who struck for a pair of goals in the opening frame. The first goal came 4 minutes in after a scrum for the puck in the Fargo crease was finished off by Jack Christ (Chaska, MN). Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) got the puck to the near side of the offensive zone for Bauer Berry (Grand Forks, ND). As he moved down the near side Berry fired a shot off the post producing a juicy rebound in the blue paint. Christ was "Johnny on the spot" and found the puck in the mix of skates to tap it across the goal line.

Four and a half minutes later the Jacks added another goal to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) fired a pass to the near side of the ice for Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) to carry into the offensive end. Rather than shooting, Dexheimer dropped a pass for Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) allowing him a chance to rip a shot below the blocker hand of the goalie for his 10th goal of the season.

Fargo opened the scoring in the second period with a power play goal at the 4:20 mark of the frame. Former Lumberjack Cameron Aucoin sent a pass to the near side of the slot for Matthew Lansing to catch on his forehand. As he opened his blade towards the net Lansing sent a shot along the ice between the five hole to cut the deficit in half.

The Jacks responded with a goal of their own to close the second period and regain the 2-goal lead before the start of the third. Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) fired a shot from the middle of the blue line producing another rebound at the top of the crease. This time it was Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) standing in the right spot to push it across the goal line.

One goal came in the third period for the Lumberjacks to clinch their 30th win of the season. A power play goal at the 11:49 mark of the frame saw Klaers play pass with Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) who sent the puck to the far side post for Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) as he popped towards the top of the crease Stefanek sent a shot towards the near side post for his 11th goal of the season.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (15-5-2-3) stopped 24 of the 25 saves with a spectacular effort in the win. Dane Callaway (4-4-2-0) earned the loss with 4 goals against on 36 shots fired by Muskegon.

Tomorrow night the teams close the weekend series on Corgi Race Night at Scheels Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm EST. head to muskegonlumberjacks.com for broadcast and more information.

