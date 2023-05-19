FerryHawks Pull off Comeback to Take Series Win against Lancaster

May 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







(Lancaster, P.A.) - The Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 8-7 on Thursday afternoon. This was the final game of a three-game series in Lancaster, and the FerryHawks walk away with the series win.

Lancaster took a commanding 3-0 lead early in this contest on a passed ball, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI groundout. The FerryHawks wasted no time answering as a Jeff Wehler homer to right in the 4th, a Roldani Baldwin double in the 6th, and a Jack Elliot homer in the 7th evened it up at 3.

In the 7th, the Barnstormers tacked on 3 more runs to reestablish a 3-run lead late in this contest. Once again, the Hawks didn't go down quietly as they strung together their own 3-run inning in the top of the 9th when a Jack Elliot triple plated 2 runs and a Kevin Krause single tied it all up at 6 and sent this one to extras!

The man of the hour - once again - was rookie Jeff Wehler who sent one over the wall in right field to make it 8-6 in the 10th inning. Closer Pedro Payano was able to shut the door and the FerryHawks took the win in afternoon thriller, 8-7.

Starter Ivan Pineyro (1-0) had a final line of 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts. However, it was closer Pedro Payano who picked up the win after 2 innings of work to close the game. Staten Island's own Vin Aiello preserved the lead out of the pen, surrendering no runs and only one hit in 1.2 innings of work.

The FerryHawks travel to Southern Maryland to take on the Blue Crabs this weekend. Looking to watch the games? With FloBaseball you can watch The FerryHawks LIVE, along with all other Atlantic League games for the rest of the season! Click here for more information and to sign-up for your subscription today!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.