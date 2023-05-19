FerryHawks Drop Afternoon Matchup against Barnstormers

(Lancaster P.A.) - It was an 11:00AM start time in Lancaster today as The Staten Island FerryHawks dropped game two of a three game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

It was back and forth early in this contest as the teams combined for six runs through the first three innings. The Barnstormers struck first putting up two runs in the first inning. This lead was quickly squashed by the FerryHawks in the second inning as a Mikey Edelman double brought in Justin Twine, and a Mitch Piatnik single drove in Edelman right after.

The Barnstormers tacked on two runs in the third and another in the sixth to regain the lead and make it 5-2. In the 7th, the Hawks tried to mount a comeback as the heavy hitters kept producing. Former Washington National, Adrian Sanchez (Hitting .352 on the season) started off the scoring by driving in Mikey Edelman on a single. Jeff Wehler kept the momentum going by ripping a triple that brought in Ricardo Cespedes and closed the gap to 5-4 Barnstormers. With that triple, the rookie Wehler brought his average to .305 on the season and continued to put together a very impressive month for the FerryHawks.

In the bottom of the 7th Lancaster brought another run across to make it 6-4. Unfortunately that's where the scoring ended on both sides and the FerryHawks fell on the losing side of this contest.

FerryHawks starter Austin DeCarr (0-3) had a final line of 5 Innings, 4 Runs (2 Earned), 5 Walks, 5 Strikeouts. It was all lefties after DeCarr exited as Former Yankee James Pazos, Long Island native Alex Katz, and journeyman Jim Fuller all pitched in relief.

The FerryHawks and Barnstormers square off again tomorrow at 11:00AM to crown a series winner.

