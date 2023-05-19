Saturday's Game vs. Rockers Postponed

May 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Saturday's (May 20) game between the Long Island Ducks and High Point Rockers has been postponed to due the forecast for inclement weather.

Saturday's (5/20) game will now be played on Sunday, May 21, at 6:35 p.m. as part of a split day/night doubleheader. Game one will begin at the originally scheduled time of 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The normally scheduled Bethpage Sunday Family Funday activities will take place surrounding game one, including the pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Game two will take place at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following Sunday night's game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the Fireworks Spectacular that was originally scheduled for Saturday night. Additionally, the Lucky Seat Saturday promotion, presented by Long Island MacArthur Airport and Breeze Airways, will now take place during Sunday's 6:35 p.m. game. Both games on Sunday, May 21, are now slated for seven innings.

Tickets for Saturday's (5/20) game are now good for Sunday's (5/21) 6:35 p.m. game only. No tickets need to be exchanged. Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game can simply show their game tickets at the ballpark gates on Sunday for the 6:35 p.m. game.

Tickets for all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make games can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.