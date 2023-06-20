FerryHawks Drop Two to End Road Trip; Head Home for 6-Game Homestand

The Staten Island FerryHawks (14-29) are eager to return home after a difficult 1-5 road trip to Kentucky and North Carolina. The FerryHawks opened the scoring in Saturday afternoons game when Kevin Krause lined a single to center field in the top of the fist inning allowing Brandon Pugh to score. The FerryHawks added on to the 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth with Mikey Edelman scoring off of a line drive single by Luis Castro to extend the FerryHawk lead to 2-0.

The Honey Hunters fought back in the bottom of the fourth inning with a Zach Jarrett RBI double followed by Scott Mania hitting a two run homer and his 5th of the season. The Honey Hunters extended the lead to five with a flurry of runs coming in the bottom of the sixth inning. Curtis Terry started the scoring with an RBI double. Luis Curbelo brought Terry home with a two run homer to left field. The Honey Hunters got their last run of the inning from a triple off the bat of Alexis Olmeda.

Staten Island was down 7-2 heading into the eighth when left-fielder Kevin Krause, a Tottenville HS product, hit his third homer of the year over the left-field wall. The FerryHawks continued to battle back in the top of the ninth with an Angel Aguilar line drive RBI single to the left side of the infield. Kevin Krause picked up another RBI with a fielders choice groundout to the Honey Hunters shortstop. The FerryHawks could not continue the ninth inning rally and fell just short with a 7-5 loss. Both Vin Aiello and Pedro Payano made strong appearances out of the bullpen as both pitched scoreless innings late in the game.

NOTES: The FerryHawks return home on Tuesday, June 20 to start a three-game series with the Long Island Ducks, followed by a three-game series with first-place Gastonia Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, June 24, the FerryHawks welcome summer with their "Kick-Off To Summer Celebration Game" followed by their first post-game firework show of the season.

