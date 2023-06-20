FerryHawks Drop First Game of Series to the Ducks

The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-0 on Tuesday at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island. The FerryHawks struggled to get the bats going in this one as they mustered only 2 hits against the Ducks pitching staff.

The FerryHawks first hit came in the bottom of the 4th when Brandon Pugh dropped down a bunt for a single. In the 8th, Roldani Baldwin lined one into to center. Outside of that, Ducks starter Joe Iorio was dealing all night through 7 innings of work.

FerryHawks starter Ivan Pineyro (2-2) picked up the loss with a final line of 6 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Xaverian High School alum, Christian Allegretti appeared in relief. He held the Ducks at bay with a strong line of 3 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, and 3 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the bats never came alive in this one and Ducks continued to pour it on in the late stages, taking a 10-0 victory and the first game of this three-game weekday series.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow as the FerryHawks celebrate Jewish Heritage Night and on Thursday when the FerryHawks take on the alter ego of the "Greenbelters" - with special alternate jerseys! On Saturday, June 24, the FerryHawks welcome summer with their "Kick-Off To Summer Celebration Game" followed by their first post-game firework show of the season!

