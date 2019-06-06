Feigl Fantastic in 4-0 Ports Victory

STOCKTON, Calif. - Brady Feigl (4-2) became the first Stockton Ports starting pitcher this season to complete eight innings on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Feigl enjoyed the best outing of his career, tossing a career-high eight scoreless frames and matching a career-best with nine strikeouts as the Ports earned their fourth shutout victory of the year, defeating the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 4-0 to earn a series victory.

Feigl scattered seven hits over the course of his outing but did not allow a hit over his final two innings as he set down the last eight batters he faced. Feigl worked around two singles in the first, a leadoff single in the second, two singles in the fourth, a leadoff double in the fifth and a leadoff single in the sixth. The right-hander did not issue a walk in his outing and became the first Ports pitcher since Matt Milburn to complete eight innings with Milburn having pitched two complete games in 2018.

Visalia starter Cole Stapler (3-4) dealt with just two baserunners over his first four innings, pitching around an error in the first and a single in the fourth. In the fifth, however, Trace Loehr opened the frame with a single. Two batters later, Jonah Bride singled, and Jordan Devencenzi drove both runners in with a double down the right field line to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. Mickey McDonald followed with an RBI single to center to make it a 3-0 lead.

The Ports added to their lead in the sixth as Jameson Hannah led off with a single and scored two batters later on a double by Lazaro Armenteros to make it a 4-0 contest. Stapler would suffer the loss, going six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Jayson McKinley and West Tunnell each worked a scoreless inning down the stretch for Visalia.

Nick Highberger completed the shutout for Stockton as he took the baton from Feigl and set the side down in order in the ninth and recorded a strikeout to end the ballgame.

Following a day off on Thursday, the Ports welcome the San Jose Giants to Banner Island Ballpark to open a five-game series on Friday. Xavier Altamirano (1-3, 3.61 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose right-hander Jose Marte (0-0, 1.80 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

