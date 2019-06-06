Nuts Lose Duel of Top Prospects

SAN JOSE, CA. - Two home runs stood out in a pitcher's duel that the Modesto Nuts lost 4-2 to the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark.

Logan Gilbert (L, 2-1) started for the Nuts (25-34) and got touched up for a run on a pair of groundball singles in the first inning. Courtney Hawkins, after delivering the first-inning RBI, connected on a solo home run in the fourth. Two more singles in the fifth pushed across the third run against Gilbert who worked five innings allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Sean Hjelle (W, 1-2) was sharp over his six innings for the Giants (27-30). The only run he allowed came in the sixth inning. After Jarred Kelenic reached on an error and stole second, Cal Raleigh doubled home the first run of the game with a loud opposite-field line drive.

Anthony Jimenez homered in the seventh against Casey Meisner (S, 1/1) but that was all the Nuts would get off the righty. Meisner worked the final three innings with four strikeouts and just the one hit.

The Nuts will try to avoid the sweep on Thursday afternoon in the three-game series finale against the Giants. First pitch in San Jose is at 12:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 11:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

