JetHawks Top Quakes on Wednesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Andre Jackson's Cal League debut was spoiled by opposing pitcher Garrett Schilling, as he stymied the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes' offense, en route to a 3-1 win for the JetHawks on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Jackson (0-1) shouldered the loss, but still pitched rather effectively. The right-hander's final line included six innings with two earned runs, nine strikeouts and two walks. On the other side, Schilling (3-2) put together his best outing of the 2019 campaign. The Rancho offense had no answer against the righty, as he notched six innings of scoreless baseball, tying a season-high with 10 punchouts.

Offensively, Carlos Herrera blasted his second homer in as many days to get the scoring started for Lancaster, and it was a 1-0 lead for the JetHawks after just a half-inning of play.

Fast forward to the top of the fourth where the JetHawks would tack on another run, this time via a Todd Czinege RBI single.

With the score at 2-0, Connor Wong would cut the lead in half in a loud manner. Wong took Lancaster reliever Austin Moore deep for his team-leading 11th home run of the season. Unfortunately, it was the lone run of the night for Rancho.

Before the Quakes' last chance in the home half of the ninth, Taylor Snyder hit his fourth jack of the year, his third blast head-to-head against Rancho, making it 3-1.

To close out the game, Tommy Doyle ended a 31-game stint on the Injured List, recording his eighth save of the year with a perfect 1.1 innings and four strikeouts.

On Thursday, to end the seven-game, eight-day home stand, Rancho will send RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2-3) to the mound, in hopes of grabbing a series victory. For the JetHawks, RHP Antonio Santos (1-3) gets the ball as they try to keep pace in the South Division with time dwindling in the first half.

The series finale happens to be the first June edition of Thirsty Thursday, with unbeatable drink specials throughout the ballpark. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

