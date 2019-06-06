Schilling Strikes out 10, 'Hawks Stop Skid

June 6, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Garrett Schilling struck out 10 over six scoreless innings to lead the JetHawks to a 3-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field. The win snapped Lancaster's six-game losing streak.

Carlos Herrera gave Schilling (2-2) an early lead with a first-inning solo home run. Schilling responded by striking out five over the first two frames.

The JetHawks (28-29) added a run on a Todd Czinege RBI-single in the fourth against Quakes starter Andre Jackson (0-1). Jackson allowed two runs with nine strikeouts over five innings in his Cal League debut.

Schilling picked up his career-high tying 10th strikeout for his last out of the game. His first 10-strikeout came earlier this season on April 11 also at Rancho Cucamonga. He allowed just three hits and walked one batter on the night.

The Quakes (34-23) picked up their first run on a Connor Wong home run in the seventh against reliever Austin Moore.

Salvador Justo recorded the first two outs of the eighth inning before Tommy Doyle entered for a four-out save.

Doyle, who was reinstated from the Injured List on Tuesday, was making his first appearance since April 28 at Visalia. He struck out all four batters he faced to record his eighth save of the season.

Taylor Snyder had given the JetHawks some insurance with a solo homer in the top of the ninth.

The clubs will play a rubber game on Thursday night in Rancho. Antonio Santos starts for the JetHawks against Gerardo Carrillo. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.