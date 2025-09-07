FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

USL FC Tulsa

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jake Rufe scored a late equalizer as Birmingham Legion FC earned a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after Taylor Calheira had converted from the penalty spot for the hosts in the first half.

