FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jake Rufe scored a late equalizer as Birmingham Legion FC earned a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after Taylor Calheira had converted from the penalty spot for the hosts in the first half.







