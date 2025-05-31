FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ronaldo Damus and Sebastian Tregarthen scored second-half goals to lead Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to give Legion a maximum six points out of six in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, level with Indy Eleven for the group lead.
