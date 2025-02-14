FC Tulsa Inks Australian Soccer Star, Player of the Year Giordano Colli

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced it has signed midfielder Giordano Colli ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Colli, 24, joins Green Country after starring atop the Australian soccer pyramid with Perth Glory FC of the A-League. Since making his senior debut in 2020, Colli played between A-League and National Premier League (NPL) ranks, being named joint winner of the NPL Gold Medal Award - given to the league's best player - and the NPL's Dylan Tombides Young Player of the Year Award in his inaugural 2020 campaign.

"FC Tulsa is thrilled to welcome Giordano Colli to our team, said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "His exceptional talent, vision and experience with Perth Glory make him a perfect fit for our future ambitions. We look forward to seeing Giordano bring his energy, creativity and ability on the ball to our midfield as we continue to build a strong, competitive squad.

"Together, we are excited for what lies ahead in this new chapter for FC Tulsa and for Giordano as he embarks on this exciting journey with us."

A dynamic and tenacious talent, Colli brings an impressive track record of leadership, discipline and relentless ambition that aligns perfectly with the club's vision for the future. He tallied 10 goals across 41 appearances for Perth Glory NPL from 2020-23 and has generated three goals and eight assists at the A-League level. His 2023-24 campaign saw him post a career-best five assists and 107 crosses while starting all 27 matches for the club. An Ironman, he led the team with 2,317 minutes played while appearing in more than 95% of game action.

Colli won A-League Goal of the Year in 2022-23, netting a long-range effort against Adelaide United.

Prior to his success with Perth Glory, Colli developed for three years in youth ranks with Bayswater City FC, beginning in 2017. He had a breakout 2019 season under head coach Chris Coyne, establishing himself as a leader both on and off the pitch. He closed his tenure with four goals across 34 appearances.

Colli and FC Tulsa return to preseason action on Saturday, Feb. 22 as it faces the University of Tulsa and Missouri State University at 11 a.m. CT and 12:45 p.m., respectively. The match is open exclusively to season-ticket holders, which can be purchased today at https://www.fctulsa.com/2025-season-ticket-memberships/.

