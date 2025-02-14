Phoenix Rising Introduces Fan Engagement App

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative fan engagement and loyalty rewards app, Rising Together, created in partnership with Fanful. This all-in-one platform will transform the fan experience by offering a centralized space to engage with Rising content, interact with fellow supporters, and earn unforgettable rewards.

"Phoenix Rising has always had a passionate community of fans who live and breathe the club, and this app is designed to bring those conversations and connections into one space," said Phoenix Rising Vice President of Content, Marketing and Communications Tyson Hill. "As a brand, we are committed to innovation and partnering with forward-thinking organizations. Being the first professional team to launch a Fanful app was an opportunity we couldn't pass up. We're excited to provide our fans with a new way to feel closer to the team while recognizing and rewarding their unwavering support."

Fanful revolutionizes fan interaction by aggregating all of Phoenix Rising's content - Instagram, Twitter, news, and more - into one seamless, continuously updated social feed. Fans can share their voice, engage with content, and connect directly with the team and each other in real time - all in one place.

The best part? Every interaction in the app - from liking content and sharing opinions to purchasing merchandise - earns Fan Points. These points advance fans up an official Rising leaderboard and can be redeemed for exclusive prize opportunities, turning every engagement into meaningful recognition and rewards.

Phoenix Rising will host frequent prize drawings featuring unforgettable experiences, such as dinner with a coach at the stadium or pregame team access, along with giveaways like signed merchandise and premium tickets.

"At the end of the day, Fanful is about celebrating fans and giving them what they deserve," said Fanful founder Harry Landis. "We're thrilled to launch our first official app with Phoenix Rising and set a new standard for digital fan engagement, interaction, and loyalty rewards."

The Rising Together app will be available for iOS and Android devices starting March 8. Fans can search for Rising Together in the app store to download. iOS users will have exclusive early access to a pre-launch beta test beginning February 24. Sign up below to secure your spot and a chance to win an autographed 2025 Phoenix Rising jersey. Pre-launch access is limited.

Future updates to the app will include features like ticket access and game updates, currently available in the Phoenix Rising app. For gameday tickets, fans can continue using the existing Phoenix Rising or Ticketmaster app.

