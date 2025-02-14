Republic FC Acquires Defender Rayan Djedje from Charlotte Independence

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC announced today that the club has acquired Rayan Djedje (pronunciation: Rye-an Jay-Jay) via transfer from USL League One side Charlotte Independence. He will be added to Sacramento's roster for the 2025 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, as well as league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Rayan showed a lot of quality at Charlotte and will add versatility to our midfield and backline," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He can play as a 6 or as a centerback with the ability to break up plays and will add depth for us in multiple positions."

Djedje comes to the Capital City following a breakout 2024 campaign in Charlotte, where he eclipsed 1,500 minutes in 20 appearances. He led the Jacks with 30 interceptions - good for fourth best in the league - and was in the team's top two for blocks (16), tackles won (27), and clearances (79). Of Charlotte's seven clean sheets, five came after Djedje made the switch from defensive midfielder to centerback. The Frenchman also played a big role in the club's standout run in the U.S. Open Cup, playing for all 120 minutes and converting his penalty in a Third Round upset over Rhode Island FC to make Charlotte just one of three League One teams to reach the Round of 32.

The 23-year-old originally joined the Independence midway through the 2023 campaign and had a quick impact, scoring two goals in his first four games. He would go on to make 12 appearances and add two assists before an injury sidelined him for much of the remainder of the season until he recovered and earned a spot on the roster for the USL League One Final.

Djedje got his start in his native France, joining the academy at FC Metz and rising through the ranks to sign a professional contract in 2019. He later spent time on loan with RFC Seraing of the Belgian Football League System, helping the team earn promotion to the top flight for the 2021-22 season.

