RDA Alum Makes Rapid Rise from Player to College Coach

A lot has changed in a decade for Aideen O'Donoghue.

Less than 10 years ago, O'Donoghue was one of the top players in the Riverhounds Development Academy. Now, the 25-year-old has embarked on the start of a successful career as a college coach, leading the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown women's soccer team to their first playoff appearance since 2007 in her first year as a head coach.

That rapid ascent, which has seen O'Donoghue go from here to Florida and now to Johnstown, can trace its roots back to the RDA.

From a young age, O'Donoghue displayed a "bulldog" mentality. In eighth grade, she made the RDA team, and shortly after joining the team, she embraced that role as the "bulldog" of the squad. Through all the tackles and aggressive play on the field, O'Donoghue grew more confident in her abilities.

"I would say it gave me confidence, and it also kind of shaped me into being this go-getter and motivator and someone that people can look at to fight for them, push them and motivate them," O'Donoghue said.

In high school at nearby Canon-McMillan, O'Donoghue initially committed to Rutgers University, becoming the first person on her team to earn a scholarship to a Power 5-conference team. After her Big Macs won the state championship, she changed her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

With the Panthers, she took pride in being the local player from the Riverhounds, and she started as a freshman and sophomore. For her senior year, she transferred to the University of South Florida, where she played the 2020 season that was moved to spring of 2021 due to the pandemic. That college career gave her the chance to play under two decorated coaches whose influence

"I just had so much respect for my coaches and their integrity. I always thought that if I were to ever be a coach one day or I'd coach one day, I would mirror (Pitt's) Randy Waldrum and (then-USF coach) Denise Schilte-Brown, like a mix of them," O'Donoghue said.

O'Donoghue credits the Riverhounds Academy with shaping her into the player she is and helping her secure those opportunities at major soccer schools. At the showcases she traveled to with the RDA, college coaches could see her abilities.

The academy was also key in helping her invitation to the U.S. Women's U-17 National Team camp in 2016, where expectations were raised even higher. Training for the U-17 National Team with athletes such as Sophia Smith and Naomi Germa, who are now professionals and playing on the full U.S. Women's National Team, marked a significant milestone in O'Donoghue's career, leading her to raise her standards.

Only eight years later, at 25, O'Donoghue is one of the youngest coaches in the NCAA -throughout all sports and divisions, men's or women's. Before securing the head coaching role at Division II Pitt-Johnstown, she was an assistant coach for two years with the Point Park University women's team, where she discovered her passion for coaching.

As Pitt-Johnstown's head coach, she applies lessons she learned at the RDA. She models her program after her experience with the Academy, incorporating technical training and possession drills. By integrating these methods, she develops players with raw athletic talent into skilled technical players.

O'Donoghue also prioritizes mental health, incorporating mental health days into her athletes' schedules. While her players approach the game seriously, understanding it's a business, she aims to enhance their quality of life. Her program allows athletes to take three mental health days each semester.

"There are no questions asked. It's a mental health day. And that has been just such a positive thing for my team culture because these girls are juggling so much, and I have so much respect for that," O'Donoghue said.

"Giving them those three mental health days a semester goes such a long way, and it just shows them, hey, I respect what you're doing. So, when they come to practice, their mind is clear, and they get to play freely."

Pitt-Johnstown currently has two recruits who previously played in the RDA system. Bringing in players from the same club where she played created a full-circle moment for O'Donoghue: She attends the same showcases, now as an adult and a coach, that she once attended as a Riverhounds player, which allows her to scout recruits receiving similar training.

But even with those players joining her team, O'Donoghue needed to see results on the field.

When she joined the Pitt-Johnstown women's soccer program, the team was picked last in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's preseason standings. But an 8-6-2 season finish marked the program's best overall record since 2012, and the Mountain Cats finished fourth in the East Division to earn their first postseason spot since joining the PSAC in 2013.

"I can honestly say, out of my entire playing career coaching career, this season has just been the best time of my entire life," O'Donoghue said. "This has been - this is - my proudest accomplishment is the season with this team."

O'Donoghue's time at the academy taught her to inspire her athletes to uphold a higher standard and strive for excellence. She emphasized the technical training she learned while with the Riverhounds, and it led to success with her current team.

When asked what advice she would give current Riverhounds Academy players, O'Donoghue said: "What you do when nobody's looking is what will really matter. Having integrity and doing things that seem small, whether it is on the field or off the field, those things matter."

As a 25-year-old woman in a head coaching role, O'Donoghue embraced her underdog mentality to fuel her passion. She was part of the RDA's rise to become one of the region's top youth programs as a player, and as a coach, she is now working to grow the reputation of the women's soccer team at Pitt-Johnstown.

"The standard that the Riverhounds set is what I do now with my program," she said.

Feature written by Riverhounds contributor Carlie Carion.

