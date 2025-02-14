Orange County SC Sign Center Back Tom Brewitt

February 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of defender Tom Brewitt for the upcoming USL Championship season. Brewitt joins OCSC from Swindon Town F.C. in the English Football League Two.

Brewitt, 28, from Liverpool, England, most recently played for Swindon Town F.C. where he made 44 appearances at center back, scoring one goal in 2024.

Before returning to England in 2023, Brewitt spent time in the USL Championship with Hartford Athletic in 2022 and Tacoma Defiance in 2021 where he tallied over 60 USL Championship appearances. Brewitt played his youth football for Liverpool and Middlesbrough and made 12 appearances for the English youth national teams at the U-16 and U-17 levels. He wore the captain's armband twice for the English youth team. He made his professional debut for Morecambe FC in League Two of the English Football League and tallied 27 appearances and two goals across all competitions.

"I'm delighted to be joining Orange County SC and looking forward to having a big impact on and off the pitch for OC," said Brewitt. "I'm looking forward to a successful year and aiming for the top in 2025!."

This signing is pending league and federation approval, per club policy details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Tom Brewitt

PRONUNCIATION: Brew-Wit

POSITION: Defender - Center Back

AGE: 28

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 181

DATE OF BIRTH: February 11, 1997

HOMETOWN: Liverpool, England

NATIONALITY: English / United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Swindon Town F.C.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @tombrewitt5 on X / @tombrewitt5 on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Tom Brewitt on February 13, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of February 13 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Tom Brewitt, Grayson Doody, Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott, Ousmane Sylla

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Lyam MacKinnon, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

