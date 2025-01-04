FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Carl Sainté to Phoenix Rising FC

January 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Carl Sainté to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC for the 2025 season.

Sainté signed with FC Dallas on March 19, 2024, and made his MLS debut on April 20, 2024, against the Colorado Rapids. Since then, he has made nine additional appearances for FC Dallas across all competitions.

The Haitian midfielder also played for North Texas SC in 2024, making eight regular-season appearances and four playoff appearances in MLS NEXT Pro. Sainté scored his first playoff goal on October 26 against the Tacoma Defiance and helped NTSC win its first MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Since debuting with the senior team in 2022, Sainté has made 19 appearances. He also played for Haiti in Nations League matches during the September window against Puerto Rico and Sint Maarten.

