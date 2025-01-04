CF Montréal Signs Michael Adedokun

January 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Saturday that it has signed midfielder Michael Adedokun to a one-year contract for the 2025 season. The deal also includes three option years for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Adedokun was selected by CF Montréal 13th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on December 20.

"We are happy to have Michael officially join the group," said CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a dynamic attacking midfielder with strong instincts for goal, 1v1 ability, and good creativity in the final third. We believe he is ready to take the next step in his career as he continues to grow with us. I would also like to congratulate him on winning the MAC Hemann trophy."

On Friday, the native of Eruwa, Nigeria won the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the Player of the Year in NCAA Division 1 soccer. Adedokun led the Ohio State Buckeyes with 11 goals and 11 assists in this past season and helped his team win the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. He was also featured on the All-Big Ten first team.

MICHAEL ADEDOKUN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8

Weight: 160 lbs

Citizenship: Nigeria

Place of birth: Eruwa, Nigeria

Last club: Ohio State University

Acquisition date: January 4, 2025 (drafted on December 20, 2024)

