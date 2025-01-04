Matías Cóccaro Loaned to Atlas FC
January 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Saturday that forward Matías Cóccaro has been loaned to Atlas FC, a club in Liga MX, Mexico's top division, until the end of 2025. The transaction includes a loan fee and a permanent transfer option at its conclusion.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward was acquired by CF Montréal on January 31, 2024 from Argentine first division club CA Huracán.
In 22 regular-season games, Cóccaro earned 10 starts for a total of 904 minutes of play. He scored four goals and added one assist. Cóccaro also scored one goal in three Leagues Cup games.
Transaction: Matías Cóccaro is loaned to Atlas FC until the end of 2025.
