Matías Cóccaro Loaned to Atlas FC

January 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Saturday that forward Matías Cóccaro has been loaned to Atlas FC, a club in Liga MX, Mexico's top division, until the end of 2025. The transaction includes a loan fee and a permanent transfer option at its conclusion.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan forward was acquired by CF Montréal on January 31, 2024 from Argentine first division club CA Huracán.

In 22 regular-season games, Cóccaro earned 10 starts for a total of 904 minutes of play. He scored four goals and added one assist. Cóccaro also scored one goal in three Leagues Cup games.

Transaction: Matías Cóccaro is loaned to Atlas FC until the end of 2025.

