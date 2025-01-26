FC Dallas Defeats FC Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0

January 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas (Jan. 26, 2025) - FC Dallas secured a 2-0 victory over Georgian side FC Dinamo Tbilisi in its first preseason match of the year at the Pine Cliffs Resort Football Center in Algarve, Portugal. The goals were scored by forward Petar Musa in the 38th minute of the first half and defender Herbert Endeley in the 65th minute of the second half.

Lalas Abubakar, Enzo Newman, Anderson Julio, Michael Collodi, Momo Cisset, Ian Charles (FC Dallas Academy), Josh Torquato (FC Dallas Academy), and Léo Chú all made their first appearances for FC Dallas today.

First Half Starting XI:

Maarten Paes (C), Marco Farfan, Lalas Abubakar, Sebastien Ibeagha, Enzo Newman, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Patrickson Delgado, Sebastian Lletget, Pedrinho, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa

Second Half Starting XI:

Maarten Paes (C), (Michael Collodi, 66'), Herbert Endeley, Trialist, Momo Cisset (Ian Charles 85'), Josh Torquato, Nolan Norris, Diego Garcia, Anthony Ramirez, Bernard Kamungo, Léo Chú, Logan Farrington

