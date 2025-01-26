LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Elijah Wynder from Louisville City FC

January 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired Elijah Wynder from USL Championship side Louisville City FC, and has signed the midfielder to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a club option for 2028.

Wynder, 21, joins the LA Galaxy after having recorded 11 goals and three assists in 84 appearances (55 starts) across all competitions (USL Championship, US Open Cup, USL Championship Playoffs) in five seasons played with Louisville City FC (2019-24). During the 2024 USL Championship Regular Season, Wynder recorded six goals and two assists in 33 matches played (32 starts), en route to being named the 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year, earning USL Championship All-League Second Team honors and helping Louisville City capture the club's first-ever USL Championship Players' Shield.

"Despite his young age, Elijah established himself as one of most talented players in the USL Championship," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We are excited to be adding his athleticism, technical ability and competitiveness to our midfield and look forward to his continued development with the Galaxy."

The Oldham County, Ky., native, was the first player to sign professionally with Louisville City from the club's academy late in 2020. After suffering a season-ending injury during the 2021 preseason with LouCity, Wynder went on loan with FC Tuscon and recorded two assists in 14 appearances (2 starts) across all competitions (USL League 1, US Open).

After returning from his loan stint with FC Tuscon, Wynder recorded two goals in 13 appearances (1 start) across all competitions with Louisville on the way to receiving the 2022 USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year. Notably, Wynder's scored the game-winning goal in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs to earn the club's fourth Eastern Conference title in club history. In 28 appearances (17 starts) for Louisville during the 2023 USL Championship Regular Season, Wynder registered three goals and one assist.

Elijah Wynder

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Date Of Birth: March 10, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Oldham County, Ky.

Last Club: Louisville City FC (USL Championship)

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Acquired from Louisville City FC and signed to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a club option for 2028 on Jan. 26, 2025.

