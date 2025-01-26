Chicago Fire FC Transfers Midfielder Federico Navarro to Club Atlético Rosario Central

January 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has transferred midfielder Federico Navarro to Club Atlético Rosario Central of the Argentine first division for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The move opens an U22 initiative slot on the Fire's senior roster. Additionally, Chicago will retain a percentage of the transfer fee Rosario Central receives for Navarro in the future. Per Club policy, additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We'd like to thank Fede for his service and contributions to the Club," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "This move gives Fede the opportunity to return to his family and home country. This transfer is in the best interest of both the player and the Club, and we wish Fede and his family all the best for the future."

Originally acquired by Chicago via transfer from Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina on Aug. 6, 2021, Navarro, 24, made 74 appearances (60 starts) in four seasons for the Fire and was named the Club's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Prior to joining the Fire, Navarro spent the entirety of his young professional career in Argentina. Since making his debut in 2018, the Argentine midfielder made 52 appearances (42 starts) across all competitions for Talleres. At the international level, Navarro has featured for the U-19 Argentina National Team. In 2018, he made four appearances (four starts) for the U-19s at the South American Games held in Bolivia.  

Transaction:  Chicago Fire FC transfers midfielder Federico Navarro to Club Atlético Rosario Central for an undisclosed fee.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.