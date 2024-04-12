Fan Fest: Stormers Free to the Public Spring Training Game on April 20th

April 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







What: Fan Fest! Stormers FREE to the Public Spring Training Game!

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Pa

When: Saturday, April 20th. Fun begins at 12pm, game starts at 1pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Champs are BACK! Catch the first time the Stormers are back in Lancaster with a spring training game against the league's newest team the Hagerstown Flying Box Cars. Fans can also celebrate the start of the 2024 season with a magnetic schedule giveaway courtesy of OAL, player autographs and catch on the field before the game presented by Domino's, Solvit Academy Children's Business Fair on the concourse, free admission to the Kreider Farms Kids Park, new stormers gear at the team store and deals on tickets at the BCF Group Box Office!

These Deals will be on sale IN PERSON ONLY at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Sat.

April 20th beginning at 12pm:

- $4.30 Field Box Seats to Opening Night!

- $24 for an all-you-can eat Hess's BBQ buffet and a ticket to Opening Night

- 4 Field Box Seats for only $20.24!

- 25 Person Suite for a weekday game in May for only $450!

- $10 Off Barkstormers memberships to bring your dog to Wednesday games.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2024

Fan Fest: Stormers Free to the Public Spring Training Game on April 20th - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.