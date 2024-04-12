Ducks Ink Infielders Frank Schwindel and Manuel Geraldo

April 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of first baseman Frank Schwindel and infielder Manuel Geraldo. Both players begin their first season with the Ducks, with Schwindel entering his 11th season of professional baseball and Geraldo starting his 10th.

"We are excited to add Frank and Manuel to the roster," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Both players help fortify our infield and lengthen our lineup."

Schwindel spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues, playing with the Kansas City Royals (2019), Oakland Athletics (2021) and Chicago Cubs (2021-22). In 145 MLB games, he batted .269 with 22 home runs, 79 RBIs, 67 runs, 142 hits, 31 doubles, one triple and 35 walks. The New Jersey native was a two-time National League Rookie of the Month in 2021 (August, October) and earned NL Player of the Week honors on September 5, 2021. He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting that season to eventual winner Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds.

The 31-year-old spent the 2023 season in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes. He combined to hit .245 with a homer, 21 RBIs, eight runs, 26 hits and seven doubles in the Japan Western League and Japan Pacific League. The St. John's University alum earned MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors with the Royals in 2017 and 2018. He also garnered Mid-Season All-Star honors in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League (2018), the Double-A Texas League (2016) and the Single-A South Atlantic League (2014). Schwindel was originally selected by the Royals in the 18th round of the 2013 amateur draft.

Geraldo comes to Long Island after playing the past three seasons in the Atlantic League. He spent one season with the Gastonia Honey Hunters (2021) and two with the Lexington Legends/Counter Clocks (2022-23), combining to hit .263 with 16 home runs, 96 RBIs, 113 runs, 209 hits, 43 doubles, four triples, 41 stolen bases and 57 walks. Defensively, the 27-year-old spent time at second base, third base and shortstop with both teams, compiling a .967 fielding percentage.

The Dominican Republic native previously spent six seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization (2014-19) and one in the Washington Nationals system (2021), reaching as high as Double-A. In 596 games, he accrued a .268 batting average with 23 homers, 263 RBIs, 329 runs, 623 hits, 78 doubles, 28 triples, 126 stolen bases and 127 walks. The switch-hitter earned Mid-Season All-Star honors in the South Atlantic League (2018) and Northwest League (2017) as well as Post-Season All-Star honors in the Dominican Summer League (2015). Geraldo was originally signed by the Giants as a free agent in 2013).

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

