Revs Plug Pair of Pitchers, Versatile Infielder Onto Preseason Roster

Pitcher Matt Turner with the Akron RubberDucks

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have added three more players to the 2024 roster with spring training set to begin next week. Right-handed pitcher Michael Horrell, left-hander Matt Turner, and infielder Elvis Peralta have all been announced as members of the 2024 Revs club. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Wednesday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Horrell, 27, did not pitch in 2023 while recovering from injury. Prior to the injury, he spent three seasons in the Houston Astros system where he carried a 4.04 ERA, striking out 99 hitters in 69 career appearances. Forney says he could see Horrell as a potential multi-inning reliever.

"We're hoping to recapture that magic he had in 2021," said Forney. "He's got everything you need in a bullpen arm to be successful."

Horrell was a 30th round pick by the Astros in 2019 after a senior campaign at Campbell University in which he was named Big South Pitcher of the Year. In four seasons with the Camels, the Winston Salem, NC native won 21 games with a career 3.18 ERA, earning himself a spot on the Big South All-Decade Team. The 6'3 righty had an excellent second pro season in 2021, combining on a 2.21 ERA in 31 appearances between Double-A Corpus Christi and High-A Asheville. Horrell returned to Double-A the following year, and now looks to return to the mound healthy in 2024.

Turner, 24, brings six years of professional experience despite his young age, all spent in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The lefty has carried good strikeout numbers throughout his career, striking out 7.6 hitters per nine innings.

The arm talent is there," said Forney. "The velocity is good, and he showed some good sliders too."

Turner was selected by Cleveland in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Miami Palmetto (FL) High School. Over his career, the 6'4 southpaw is 9-13 with a 4.55 ERA, ascending to Double-A Akron where he held a 4.15 ERA in 14 outings out of the RubberDucks bullpen. In 2019, he was named an Organizational All-Star for Cleveland after combining to go 4-3 with a 2.81 ERA as a starter between Lake County and Mahoning Valley.

Peralta, 27, comes off a breakout season in the Pioneer League in 2023 with Rocky Mountain where the 5'9 lefty hitter batted .320 with 19 doubles, six home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 82 games.

"He'll bring a lot of versatility and energy to our club," Forney said. "The fact that he's been to Triple-A shows you the kind of player and clubhouse person that he is."

Peralta was selected in the 26th round of the 2019 draft by the Oakland Athletics where he reached the Triple-A level with Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022. He also played 18 games in the Arizona Diamondbacks system in 2022. The New York City native was drafted out of Marshall University, where he was selected to the Conference USA first team in 2019. Peralta batted .235 with 29 stolen bases in 147 minor league games between the A's and Diamondbacks farm systems and has played all three outfield positions along with three infield spots, having seen the majority of his time as a shortstop.

The Revs have unveiled 25 player signings for the 2024 season and will announce more additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the final episode set to air on Monday, April 15 at 6 p.m. following the Revs' first team workout of spring training. Fans can listen on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

