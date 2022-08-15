Family Feast, Fireworks, Storybook Princesses Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, August 16th for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate). Join us for a Family Feast Night, Fireworks, Storybook Princesses, and so much more!

Tuesday, August 16th - Businessperson's Special & Play Ball Day Game

Daytime baseball is back at Avista Stadium with a first pitch at 12 PM. Move your afternoon business meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and beer! Bring new dress socks to donate to local charities. Plus as part of MLB's Play Ball initiative, the first 50 kids 12 and under in attendance will receive a free Franklin wiffle ball and bat set!

- First pitch at 12:05 PM

- Gates open at 11:00 AM

Wednesday, August 17th - Back to School Night presented by Holliday Heating & Cooling

Join us as we celebrate the summer's end and going back to school! Bring a backpack or school supplies to support the Spokane Indians School Supply Drive. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, August 18th - Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU FOX 28 & 92.9 ZZU

Empty the house and load up the car, it's Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane.

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, August 19th - Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, KHQ, Nspire Magazine, & 95.3 KPND

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game (weather permitting). Get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Baseball B-I-N-G-O! Follow along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game, all courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino.

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, August 20th - Storybook Princess Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & Hot 96.9

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters.

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Sunday, August 21st - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by 103.9 BOB FM

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

