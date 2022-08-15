Dust Devils Take Series from AquaSox

The Dust Devils were victorious in their six-game series with the Everett AquaSox this past week, taking four games in front of the home fans at Gesa Stadium.

Tuesday night the Dust Devils started off the series strong, shutting out Everett 4-0. Angels' 6th round draft pick Victor Mederos made his professional debut on the mound for Tri-City, going two innings and recording his first strikeout. Another new edition, right-hander John Swanda, who was making his Dust Devils debut following a promotion from Low-A Inland Empire, tossed four scoreless innings, racking up six punch-outs.

Following a 4-2 AquaSox win on Wednesday evening, the hometown team won a close 3-2 ballgame on Thursday. Nick Mondak took the hill for Tri-City (playing as the Viñeros de Tri-City), his first appearance since going five perfect innings in Vancouver, and capturing the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Award. Mondak had another good performance, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up just one earned run. After two runs in the third inning, Steven Rivas hit an RBI double in the 8th inning to cement the victory.

Friday night saw another loss that would tie up the series and set the stage for what would be an incredible weekend of baseball for the Dust Devils.

Saturday night, in front of one of the largest crowds of the year at Gesa Stadium, the Dust Devils' bats exploded for 11 runs. After four innings of scoreless ball, the AquaSox put a run on the board to start the 5th, which Tri-City then answered with four runs of their own. A fielding error allowed two to score, followed by a sacrifice fly and a passed ball, bringing in two more. Then in the 7th inning the fireworks went off, with seven runners crossing the plate for Tri-City. Third baseman Christian Sepulveda hit his first home run as a Dust Devil, driving in three on the play. Christian Molfetta and Kyren Paris then hit back-to-back triples to combine for two RBI. Everett would score a couple of runs in the 9th inning, but the lead was too large to overcome. Tri-City won it 11-3.

The series finale on Sunday night looked quite similar to Saturday's affair, only with the Dust Devils putting up an even larger number, knocking in 12 runs on the AquaSox pitching staff. The scoring got going early as outfielder Steven Rivas blasted a no-doubt grand slam in the 1st inning off of Everett starter Logan Rinehart. The home team would go on to score in five different innings, putting up a crooked number in four of them. 9th round pick Joe Stewart recorded his first multi-RBI game since being drafted by the Angels out of the University of Michigan. The pitching staff was stellar as well, pitching eight shutout innings before giving up three runs in the 9th inning of a 12-3 game that had already been decided.

Next up for the Dust Devils is a six-game series up the road in Spokane. Right-hander Victor Mederos will make his second start for Tri-City in tonight's series opener. The Indians enter the series still fighting for a playoff spot, sitting 5.5 games back in the Northwest League's second half standings.

Next week the Dust Devils will return home to Gesa Stadium for a series with the Eugene Emeralds. It will be Eugene's first visit to Pasco since late April. Come out for some exciting promotions, including Super Hero Night on Friday, presented by Gesa Credit Union. It will be a night of great fun, as the Dust Devils will wear special Hulk themed uniforms which will then be put up for auction, and the Hulk himself will be making an appearance. Then on Saturday Postgame Fireworks will take place after the game, thanks to IBEW Local 112. Single game tickets are available on dustdevilsbaseball.com and at the Dust Devils ticket office.

