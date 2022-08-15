AquaSox BrewFest this Tuesday the 16th

After a two-year hiatus, the AquaSox Brewfest presented by the Independent Beer Bar and Mac & Jack's is back! Grab your tickets and spend a warm summer evening at Funko Field sampling some of the best in local brews, all the while cheering on the AquaSox as we take on the Vancouver Canadians. Now that's summer in the Northwest!

Call some friends and let it be known...there is NO excuse to miss AquaSox Brewfest '22 on Tuesday. For $45.00 you will receive a game ticket, six taste tickets for beer samples from local taps, and an AquaSox exclusive taster glass (while supplies last). If you already have a game ticket, no problem. You can still participate with a Brewfest only pass for $35.00. Area Craft Breweries will be offering samples beginning when gates open at 6:00 and will serve until 8:00 pm.

If six-5 oz. tastes are not quite enough, additional taste tickets will be available for purchase at just $2 each, or 3 for $5.00. Be sure to buy your tickets in advance! Tickets may not be available at the gate.

The Brewfest will be set up down the first base line in the BBQ Bullpen, and food will be available to go with your delicious and refreshing beer samples. Don't miss out! Cheers and Go Frogs!

Participating Breweries include:

Mac & Jacks

Whitewall Brewing Company

Bugu Brewing Company

Middleton Brewery

Lake Stevens Brewery

Columbia Distributing

Lazy Boy Brewing

Fremont Brewing

Deschutes Brewery

Two Towns Cider

Hop Valley Brewing Company

