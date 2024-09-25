Faith - MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Aliyah Boston

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Faith, family, and basketball

In Episode 2 of MADE presented by @ Carmax, see how Aliyah Boston keeps grounded and how it has impacted her journey on the court

This is - MADE Presented by @CarMax Season 2

There are two sides to you when it comes to your love of the game. One will do anything for your team, anything to be the best, to win. The other values everything that the game brings after the final whistle-the camaraderie, character-building, community, and appreciation of the process. These two sides don't clash-they complement each other. You won't be boxed in. Nor caught up in a single narrative-especially in today's WNBA. It's all about the complete picture-because in Season 2... THERE ARE TWO WOLVES

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

