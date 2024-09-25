Faith - MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Aliyah Boston
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Faith, family, and basketball
In Episode 2 of MADE presented by @ Carmax, see how Aliyah Boston keeps grounded and how it has impacted her journey on the court
This is - MADE Presented by @CarMax Season 2
There are two sides to you when it comes to your love of the game. One will do anything for your team, anything to be the best, to win. The other values everything that the game brings after the final whistle-the camaraderie, character-building, community, and appreciation of the process. These two sides don't clash-they complement each other. You won't be boxed in. Nor caught up in a single narrative-especially in today's WNBA. It's all about the complete picture-because in Season 2... THERE ARE TWO WOLVES
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 25, 2024
- Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington Named 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player - WNBA
- Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington Named 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Tickets to Games 3 and 4 of WNBA Semifinals vs. New York on Sale Today (September 25) at 10 Am PT - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Look to Extend Series with Game 2 on Wednesday at Sun - Indiana Fever
- Storm Season Comes to an End with 83-76 Loss in Vegas - Seattle Storm
- Dream Season Ends in Game Two Loss - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Keep Storm at Bay 83-76, Advance to 6th Straight WNBA Semifinals - Las Vegas Aces
- Liberty Rallies to Dispatch Atlanta in Sweep - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Fever Look to Extend Series with Game 2 on Wednesday at Sun
- Kelly Krauskopf, Basketball Trailblazer and Longtime Executive, Returns to the Indiana Fever as President of Basketball and Business Operations
- Fever Hope to Learn, Bounce Back from Playoff Opener
- Fever Drop Game 1 against Sun on Sunday
- Mitchell Makes Long-Awaited Playoff Debut, Remains Confident